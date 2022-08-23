If you've been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, now might be a really good time to do it.

The South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter in Vineland is in desperate need of help as they find themselves in a "critical situation."

Simply put, they're out of space and as they search for forever homes for dogs, they say, "the numbers are not in our favor."

According to a Facebook post, they are currently housing dogs in offices and meeting rooms and more dogs keep arriving.

We are trying our best to secure positive outcomes for these dogs but the numbers are not in our favor. We need fosters, adopters, and rescues more than we have in a long time. Please consider coming in, meeting these amazing dogs, fostering, adopting, sharing, tagging, transporting, and anything that helps us get dogs out of the shelter and into good situations.

To put it more bluntly,

This is an incredibly dire situation and we badly need your help.

If you are able to help, the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter is located at 1244 N. Delsea Drive in Vineland and they are open Monday through Saturday. More information can be found on their Facebook page and on their website.

