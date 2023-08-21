In another big nod to how cool it is to live at the Jersey Shore, two resorts nestled in our area were just named by the readers of Travel + Leisure as two of their 10 favorite resorts in the entire Mid-Atlantic Region for 2023 in their annual "World’s Best Awards" survey.

Over 165,000 readers of the travel publication rated the resorts based on these factors:

Rooms/facilities

Location

Service

Food

Value

They came up with Congress Hall in Cape May and The Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor as two of the 10 best resorts for 2023 by Travel + Leisure magazine.

Congress Hall scored an impressive 87.35 out of 100, ranking fifth on the list of Mid-Atlantic resorts.

The next highest-ranking resort was The Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor, which had a score of 85.62 out of 100.

The top four rated resorts on the list included:

After Congress Hall and The Reeds at Shelter Haven, which were No. 5 and 6 respectively, here is the rest of the Top 10.