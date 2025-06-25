Police in Cape May say an investigation lasting just over a year has resulted in six men being arrested for a 2024 jewelry store robbery.

All six taken into custody are from the Washington, D.C., and Maryland areas.

Cape May Police make major arrest in burglary case

Cape May Police say six people are under arrest in connection with the case: Marco Honesty, Richard Francis, Dominique Hayes, DeAndre Dudley, Ilon Coles-Melson, and Marcus Gallmon.

All six were arrested for their involvement in the May 5, 2024, incident at Queen May Jewelry Store on the Washington Street Mall.

Police say that when they first arrived at the store, they found the store's front glass door shattered and many items missing. Other items were thrown around the store, and even outside on the mall.

Cape May Police investigated the scene and wound up processing DNA evidence and other items left at the scene. They were also able to use video surveillance footage.

Number of agencies cooperated in the investigation

Cape May Police say several federal, state, county, and local law enforcement agencies from throughout the region helped with their investigation. That investigation eventually resulted in identifying the individuals involved and placing them under arrest.

All six men are now charged with Conspiracy to Commit an Offense or to Defraud the United States, and Sale or Receipt of Stolen Goods, Securities, or Money.

Cape May County Prosecutor Sutherland had this to say about the case: “Retail theft rings have been hurting our local businesses which impacts the entire community. Collaborative efforts between various state and federal law enforcement agencies such as this are needed to catch and prosecute the perpetrators of these crimes.”

Note: The charges are merely accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: Cape May City Police Department

