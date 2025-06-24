Police in Cape May are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they're looking for. Police aren't saying what the man may have done, only that "he may have information regarding several incidents that have occurred in the Cape May area over the past two weeks."
Cape May Police look to identify person in photos
Cape May Police have released several surveillance photos of the man in question, and they are shared here.
If you can help police, you're urged to call the Cape May Police Department at 609-884-9500. You can also send an email to cmpddetectives@capemaycity.com. Police say you can remain anonymous.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Source: Cape May Police Department
