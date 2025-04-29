World War II didn't stop things in Cape May much during World War II, but it did have an impact in 2025.

Nearly 80 years after the war ended, the Cape May Lewes Ferry had to stop service because of an unexploded ordinance.

What happened to the Cape May Lewes Ferry?

Delaware River and Bay Authority officials say the Cape May Lewes Ferry had to shut down service Monday night after an unexploded World War II ordinance was discovered in the Cape May Canal during low tide.

How someone managed to spot the ordinance has not been explained. Was it someone with really good eyesight?

An unexploded ordinance could be anything from a bomb to ammunition to anything in between. There has been no explanation of exactly what it was. We do know that a bomb squad from Atlantic City was called in to neutralize the ordinance. The US Coast Guard blocked off the canal and watched over the area during the event.

One person commenting on Facebook says she was on the last ferry that was scheduled to dock in Cape May. After being held for two hours, the ferry returned to Lewes, Delaware, and passengers had to disembark there.

Photo by Nap Fortich on Unsplash Photo by Nap Fortich on Unsplash loading...

Ferry schedule resumes

The Cape May Ferry was able to resume operations Tuesday morning, starting with the 10:30 am departure from Cape May.

A big thanks to all involved, who made sure everyone was safe.

