Cape May Named Most Charming Town on East Coast

More accolades for our beautiful Cape May!
Cape May has been named one of the 10 Most Charming Towns on the East Coast, by WorldAtlas.com.
Cape May chosen for the honor
Editors of World Atlas looked up and down the East Coast for towns worthy of the title, "Most Charming."
Cape May was the only New Jersey town selected.
Editors pointed out that Cape May is one of the best beach towns in the state, and it's a great place for activities such as swimming and whale watching. "Cape May is home to several beautiful outdoor areas, interesting museums, and tons of wildlife."
The article talks about Cape May State Park: "A must-see area, the park features a lighthouse, dunes, meadows, a beach, and a World War II fire tower. While here, engage in a range of activities, including hiking, bird watching, fishing, and butterfly watching. "
We all knew Cape May was charming - not the world knows!
Other towns making the Top 10
Besides honoring Cape May, the editors selected these other towns: Folly Beach, South Carolina; Cape Charles, Virginia; Rockport, Massachusetts; Montauk, New York; Nags Head, North Carolina; Rye, New Hampshire; Chincoteague, Virginia; Pawley's Island, South Carolina; and Tybee Island, Georgia.
Of the choices, editors say, "These small coastal towns are home to some of the prettiest sites in the US."
Here here!
SOURCE: WorldAtlas.com
