Cape May, NJ Best Spot for Instagram in USA

If you're looking to spoof up your Instagram account, heading to Cape May may be a good idea.

Cape May among the most Instagrammable

Cape May is one of only two New Jersey towns that has landed on a list of America's100 Most Instagrammable Towns.

When it comes to "Instagrammable", the towns on the list have features that are unique - enabling social media posts that draw in the public.

TemporaryDumpster.com came up with the list following a survey of 3,000 travelers.

Editors say these are the hidden gems of the Instagram world. Some of the places on the list are well known, some are not.

The most Instagrammable towns

Cape May placed 37th on the list. Lambertville, New Jersey came in at number 47.

The top 10 features these cities and towns: Cold Spring, New York; Micanopy, Florida; Aurora, New York; Apalachicola, Florida; Creede, Colorado; Port Townsend, Washington; Paia, Hawaii, Red Lodge, Montana; Concord, Massachusetts; and Nevada City, California.

Cape May is special

While editors didn't list specific reasons why Cape May made the list, it's not hard to figure out.

The wonderful beaches - on both the ocean and the Delaware Bay - are great places to see and be seen. The unique, large homes look magnificent. The historic district with all of it's Victorian architecture are part of the lure of Cape May.

The Washington Street Mall is charming, and the Cape May Lighthouse is one of New Jersey's best.

Of course then there are the dolphins, whales, and birds!

It's time for you photo, Cape May!

Yes, Cape May is certainly Instagrammable!

SOURCE: TemporaryDumpster.com

