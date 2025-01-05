Not at all how anyone dreams about starting off the new year, that’s for sure.

The story is still unfolding regarding the multiple units reportedly on fire at a popular South Jersey seasonal campground. The fire broke out on the afternoon of Sunday, January 5th at the Sun Retreats Seashore campground in Erma.

First responders have been keeping the public up-to-date via social media regarding what’s burning and how many units have been affected. So far, it seems three structures have been confirmed damaged in the blaze.

In addition to thick black smoke that can be seen for miles, people have also reported hearing explosions. No word yet about what those noises could be, however people have been theorizing that they could be from propane tanks on the property.

It’s important to note, however, nothing is confirmed until reported by first responders officially.

The site of the blaze is 720 Seashore Road in the Erma section of Lower Township.

Sooner rather than later, owners of each individual campsite must be made aware of the incident. It’s important to note that this particular campground is, in fact, a seasonal resort. Whether or not this particular vacation destination allows for visitors off-season remains to be determined.

Hopefully, the dwellings were empty at the time the fire broke out. Information confirmed by Cape May Fire Wire can be found HERE.

