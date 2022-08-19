Everyone loves their dog.

How about traveling with your dog? Did you know one of the top spots to travel with your dog happens to be right here in South Jersey?

Sure is.

Sun Outdoors Cape May, (formerly known as Holly Shores Camping Resort), located at 491 Route-9 in Cape May was recently listed as one of the 10 Top-Rated, Dog-Friendly Campgrounds In The U.S., according to the website thetravel.com/

Sun Outdoors came in at No. 8 on the list of the 10 best dog-friendly campgrounds.

Located a few minutes from the captivating beaches at the Jersey Shore, the Historic Cape May, and the Wildwood. Its amenities, such as stoned RV sites, a well-stocked camp store, and a playground, make it a stunning spot among outdoor lovers. It's a pet-friendly zone, and campers get to have a fabulous time with their furry buddies. As guests kayak or ride bikes, hounds can wander freely and explore the glorious enormous fenced dog park.

You have probably driven by Sun Outdoors plenty of times on your way to either Cape May or the Wildwoods, but did you know it was one of the top spots to travel with your four-legged friend?

Now you do!