Do you know this guy?

The Cape May Police Department is attempting to identify the pictured suspect in reference to a theft.

Luckily, as has been the case lately, the surveillance cameras in this establishment are pretty good, and clear pictures have been provided.

Not to mention, the suspect has some unique tattoos, which were also caught on tape.

Suspect wanted by police in Cape May, NJ - Photo: Cape May Police Department

If you recognize this person, you are asked to contact Det. Shustack with the Cape May Police Department at (609) 884-9503. You can remain anonymous.

