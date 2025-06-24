Former Absecon PTO Treasurer Arrested for Theft of Funds

A 41-year-old Absecon woman has been arrested on a charge of stealing money from a Parent Teacher Organization fund. The theft reportedly occurred while she was the organization's treasurer.

Khristi Mannery, 41, of Absecon arrested

Absecon Police have announced Khristi Mannery's arrest. Her arrest follows an investigation "into financial discrepancies within the Absecon Parent Teacher Organization."

Police say they were first contacted in May about irregularities in the financial accounts of the PTO. An investigation found that money raised during PTO sponsored events was not deposited into the organization's account.

The investigation found that Mannery had access to that money as PTO Treasurer and allegedly deposited $32,000 into her own personal account. That was identified as unauthorized personal use.

Mannery has been arrested and charged with Theft by Unlawful Disposition, a third-degree crime. She was processed and then released on a summons to appear in court. 

An appearance in Atlantic County Superior Court will be her next step in the process.

The investigation by the police is ongoing.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 

