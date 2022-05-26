Cape May Police Help Save Baby Ducks That Fell in Hole

If you're an animal lover, you'll love this story about the baby ducks in Cape May.



Cape May Police say some of their officers were able to come to the aid of a wayward duck family.

According to a Facebook post shared by the Cape May Police Department via Jodi Adams, officers from the department, along with Wildwood Crest Animal Control came to the aid of a duck family, rescuing several baby ducks that had fallen into a drainage ditch.

According to the post, the Mama duck had nine little ducklings following her when she decided to stop traffic and lead her flock across the street. The path she chose was not a good one, as the family had to cross a drainage ditch.

Unfortunately, six of the little ones fall into the ditch and were stuck. Luckily, the officers were able to help with the rescue of three of the little ones and reunite them with their mother.

The other three? The post says this: "three were left behind but in great condition!"

SOURCE: Cape May Police Department

