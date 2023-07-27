Cape May Police Searching For Suspected Shoplifters

Cape May Police Department

Who doesn't like to shop in a beautiful place like the Washington Street Mall in Cape May?

It's a great place to browse and buy and walk around on a nice day.

At least one of the stores, though, has been the victim of shoplifting.

Police in Cape May are sharing these photos of what they say are "Individuals involved in shoplifting from one of the city's merchants."

Police ask that if you can help with identification, please give them a call at 609-884-9507.

A week ago, police reported another shoplifting incident:


SOURCE: Cape May Police Department.

