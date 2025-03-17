Cape May Named Prettiest on East Coast

Photo by Ryan Stone on Unsplash

Charming, fetching, and beautiful can easily describe the look of Cape May, New Jersey.

Here's one more adjective: pretty!

Travelwithsupida has named our beloved Cape May one of the 10 Prettiest Towns on the East Coast.

Travelwithsupida is a TikTok account with close to 200,000 followers.

Photo by rod m on Unsplash
Cape May is the prettiest on the East Coast

Cape May was the only New Jersey town on the Top 10 list.

Also making the list:

  • Chatham, Massachusetts
  • Bar Harbor, Maine
  • Savannah Georgia
  • Woodstock, Vermont,
  • Lake George, New York
  • Lake Placid, New York
  • Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania
  • New Hope, Pennsylvania
  • Saint Michael's, Maryland
Google Maps
What makes Cape May so beautiful?

Over the years, Cape May has received many accolades about its appearance.

The Atlantic Ocean and beach surely add beauty, as does much of the town's Victorian architecture.

Historic buildings and a beautiful downtown also add to Cape May's charm. The historic district is a National Historic Landmark.

Within just a couple of miles, you can experience world-class fishing, marvelous beaches, a friendly shopping and eating district, and more.

Did we mention the world-class birdwatching?

@travelwithsudipa 10 Prettiest towns in the East Coast, USA #eastcoast #smalltownusa #eastcoasttravel ♬ Anxiety - Doechii

History of Cape May

In Cape May, you'll find over 300 years of history. I love this quote from CapeMayCountyNJ.gov: "Cape May County’s rich history spans centuries from Native Americans to the arrival of the whaler yeomen, into the Victorian age, through world wars, to Harriet Tubman, to the Doo Wop era and beyond."

If you haven't been to Cape May, plan on spending a day. Take a trolley tour, visit a lighthouse, grab lunch in one of the many resturants.

Yes, we love Cape May. Pretty Cape May!

