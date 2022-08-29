Cape May Restaurant Named One of 100 Best Outdoor Restaurants in USA

On a beautiful summer day (or evening), who doesn't like to eat outside at a beautiful local restaurant?

In New Jersey, we (thankfully) have a lot of choices for outdoor dining, but one restaurant has been named one of the best in America!

Open Table has published its list of the "100 Best Outdoor Dining Restaurants in America for 2022." Only one New Jersey restaurant has made the list - and, it's in Cape May!

Named by Open Table is Tisha's in Cape May! The description of Tisha's on Open Table reads as follows:

"Let us tantalize your tastebuds and awaken your inner foodie.

Come join us for such delights as Halibut topped with jumbo lump crabmeat or grilled filet Mignon topped with grilled lobster tail finished with béarnaise.

Whatever your choice may be, we promise to make your experience a memorable one."

While many New Jersey restaurants may have outside seating on the water, Tisha's outdoor seating is situated on the Washington Street shopping mall. It's a great place to people-watch!

Tisha's menu features entrees such as Seafood Risotto, Veal Chop, Thai Salmon and Shrimp, Pork Milanese, and Gnocchi Bava.

According to their website, Tisha's is open for lunch and dinner.

Have you dined at Tisha's? We'd love to hear your thoughts!

Here's how Open Table decided which locations were on the Top 100 list:

"Our list of the 100 Best Outdoor Dining Restaurants in America for 2022 highlights restaurants with stunning views, delicious cuisine, and above all, incredible outdoor dining experiences. The list spans restaurants coast-to-coast and is determined by verified diner reviews."

SOURCE: Open Table and Tisha's.

