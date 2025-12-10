How Each Cape May Municipality Voted In NJ Governor’s Race
Mikie Sherrill was the big winner in November in the election for New Jersey Governor. She's going to take over the Governor's position in January.
In the race, she soundly defeated her Republican Challenger Jack Ciattarelli.
Sherrill become the first female governor in the state since Christine Todd Whitman.
READ MORE: How Atlantic County Towns and Cities Voted for NJ Governor
READ MORE: Somers Point Pizza Place Up For Some Big Recognition
Here's How Cape May Country Voted in November
Republican Jack Ciatterelli actually got more votes in Cape May County than Mikie Sherrill. The county total say Ciatterelli with 25,588 votes to Sherrill's 18,270 votes.
Here's a local at every municipality in Cape May County and how each voted:
Avalon:
Jack Ciattarelli 427
Mikie Sherrill 293
Cape May City:
Jack Ciattarelli 564
Mikie Sherrill 654
Cape May Point:
Jack Ciattarelli 37
Mikie Sherrill 107
Dennis Township:
Jack Ciattarelli 1,991
Mikie Sherrill 1,111
Lower Township:
Jack Ciattarelli 5,631
Mikie Sherrill 4,030
Middle Township:
Jack Ciattarelli 4,810
Mikie Sherrill 3,509
North Wildwood:
Jack Ciattarelli 1,185
Mikie Sherrill 683
Ocean City:
Jack Ciattarelli 3,399
Mikie Sherrill 2,531
Sea Isle City:
Jack Ciattarelli 737
Mikie Sherrill 515
Stone Harbor:
Jack Ciattarelli 237
Mikie Sherrill 203
Upper Township:
Jack Ciattarelli 3,975
Mikie Sherrill 2,663
West Cape May
Jack Ciattarelli 278
Mikie Sherrill 383
West Wildwood:
Jack Ciattarelli 211
Mikie Sherrill 101
Wildwood City:
Jack Ciattarelli 761
Mikie Sherrill 595
Wildwood Crest:
Jack Ciattarelli 1,057
Mikie Sherrill 570
Woodbine:
Jack Ciattarelli 286
Mikie Sherrill 293
SOURCE: NJ.gov
How your town in NJ voted for governor in 2025
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5