Mikie Sherrill was the big winner in November in the election for New Jersey Governor. She's going to take over the Governor's position in January.

In the race, she soundly defeated her Republican Challenger Jack Ciattarelli.

Sherrill become the first female governor in the state since Christine Todd Whitman.

Here's How Cape May Country Voted in November

Republican Jack Ciatterelli actually got more votes in Cape May County than Mikie Sherrill. The county total say Ciatterelli with 25,588 votes to Sherrill's 18,270 votes.

Here's a local at every municipality in Cape May County and how each voted:

Avalon:

Jack Ciattarelli 427

Mikie Sherrill 293

Cape May City:

Jack Ciattarelli 564

Mikie Sherrill 654

Cape May Point:

Jack Ciattarelli 37

Mikie Sherrill 107

Dennis Township:

Jack Ciattarelli 1,991

Mikie Sherrill 1,111

Lower Township:

Jack Ciattarelli 5,631

Mikie Sherrill 4,030

Middle Township:

Jack Ciattarelli 4,810

Mikie Sherrill 3,509

North Wildwood:

Jack Ciattarelli 1,185

Mikie Sherrill 683

Ocean City:

Jack Ciattarelli 3,399

Mikie Sherrill 2,531

Sea Isle City:

Jack Ciattarelli 737

Mikie Sherrill 515

Stone Harbor:

Jack Ciattarelli 237

Mikie Sherrill 203

Upper Township:

Jack Ciattarelli 3,975

Mikie Sherrill 2,663

West Cape May

Jack Ciattarelli 278

Mikie Sherrill 383

West Wildwood:

Jack Ciattarelli 211

Mikie Sherrill 101

Wildwood City:

Jack Ciattarelli 761

Mikie Sherrill 595

Wildwood Crest:

Jack Ciattarelli 1,057

Mikie Sherrill 570

Woodbine:

Jack Ciattarelli 286

Mikie Sherrill 293

SOURCE: NJ.gov