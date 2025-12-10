How Each Cape May Municipality Voted In NJ Governor&#8217;s Race

How Each Cape May Municipality Voted In NJ Governor’s Race

Getty Images

Mikie Sherrill was the big winner in November in the election for New Jersey Governor. She's going to take over the Governor's position in January.

In the race, she soundly defeated her Republican Challenger Jack Ciattarelli.

Sherrill become the first female governor in the state since Christine Todd Whitman.

READ MORE: How Atlantic County Towns and Cities Voted for NJ Governor

READ MORE: Somers Point Pizza Place Up For Some Big Recognition

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app
Getty Images
loading...

Here's How Cape May Country Voted in November

Republican Jack Ciatterelli actually got more votes in Cape May County than Mikie Sherrill. The county total say Ciatterelli with 25,588 votes to Sherrill's 18,270 votes.

Here's a local at every municipality in Cape May County and how each voted:

Avalon:

Jack Ciattarelli  427

Mikie Sherrill  293

Cape May City:

Jack Ciattarelli  564

Mikie Sherrill 654

Cape May Point:

Jack Ciattarelli  37

Mikie Sherrill  107

Dennis Township:

Jack Ciattarelli 1,991

Mikie Sherrill 1,111

Lower Township:

Jack Ciattarelli  5,631

Mikie Sherrill 4,030

Middle Township:

Jack Ciattarelli  4,810

Mikie Sherrill  3,509

North Wildwood:

Jack Ciattarelli  1,185

Mikie Sherrill  683

Ocean City:

Jack Ciattarelli  3,399

Mikie Sherrill  2,531

Sea Isle City:

Jack Ciattarelli  737

Mikie Sherrill  515

Stone Harbor:

Jack Ciattarelli  237

Mikie Sherrill  203

Upper Township:

Jack Ciattarelli   3,975

Mikie Sherrill  2,663

West Cape May

Jack Ciattarelli   278

Mikie Sherrill   383

West Wildwood:

Jack Ciattarelli  211

Mikie Sherrill  101

Wildwood City:

Jack Ciattarelli  761

Mikie Sherrill  595

Wildwood Crest:

Jack Ciattarelli  1,057

Mikie Sherrill  570

Woodbine:

Jack Ciattarelli  286

Mikie Sherrill  293

 

SOURCE: NJ.gov

How your town in NJ voted for governor in 2025

How every municipality voted in the 2025 gubernatorial election between Republican Jack Ciattarelli and Democrat Mikie Sherrill. Municipalities are listed in alphabetical order by county. Results are from the state Division of Elections as of December 2025.

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Filed Under: AC Facebook, Cape May County, Election, South Jersey Trending
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, New Jersey News, Political News, South Jersey News

More From Cat Country 107.3