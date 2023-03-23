Cape May Zoo Asks for Donations of Giraffes’ Surprise Treat

Put this one in the 'you learn something every day' file. Giraffes are big fans of matzah crackers.

The zookeepers at Cape May Zoo posted on Facebook asking for donations of the thin, unleavened bread crackers and showing photos of a giraffe eating one of the matzos and even posing with a package of the crackers.

Maybe the giraffes are just getting ready for Passover? Matzah crackers are symbolic of the unleavened bread the Jews ate while fleeing Egypt and are a part of the annual Passover meal, known as a Seder.

Or, perhaps they just like the light taste of the crackers known for taking on the taste of whatever a giraffe might decide to put on it?

Anyway, the bottom line is that giraffes like matzos, and the Cape May Zoo is asking for donations of the crackers.

Cape May Zoo has three male giraffes, according to its website. Kifeda, who was born at the zoo in 2017, Jabazi and Beau. So, that means they need a plentiful supply of those crackers.

Zookeeper Lauren points out on the Facebook post that Acme presently has a sale on matzah crackers or, you can buy them on the Zoo's Amazon wish list page and have them sent directly to the giraffes at Cape May Zoo.

Right now on Amazon, you can get a 1-pound, 5-pack box of the crackers in a stay-fresh pouch for $23.99 with free shipping.

A visit to the Zoo's Amazon wish list page also shows the Zoo's in the market for a Stubbs Horsey Ball for the zebras and a "Scratch Me Silly Ultimate Scratcher" for the watusi cattle.

I told you, you learn something new every day.

