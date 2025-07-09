There’s a new baby zebra at Cape May Zoo!

Exciting news out of Cape May Zoo. There’s a brand new (and very cute) addition to the zebra herd! On June 12th, Gretta the zebra gave birth to a healthy baby girl, and we are completely obsessed.

Get our free mobile app

If you’ve been following along with zoo updates, you might recognize the proud dad, Ziggy. He’s actually had two foals this year!

For the zebra superfans, this makes baby number three for mama Gretta.

New zebra foal at the Cape May Zoo Photo by Matthias Wesselmann on Unsplash loading...

Meet the New Foal

The new little one is already up and running around with her zebra fam — foals start walking just hours after they’re born!

She’s been fully introduced to the herd, and the zoo team is keeping a close eye on how she bonds with her half-sibling (Ziggy’s other foal from earlier this year).

You can tell this baby girl apart from the rest by a small spot on her left cheek — super helpful when you're trying to spot her on your next visit.

Baby Zebra born at Cape May Zoo Photo by Lisa Stockton on Unsplash loading...

Fun Zebra Facts For Your Next Visit

Grant’s zebras are a subspecies of Plains zebra, originally from central and eastern Africa. In the wild, they time their baby-making so foals are born around the same time, which actually helps keep them safer.

READ MORE: Video Claims Somers Point Is The Worst South Jersey Town To Get A Traffic Ticket

A zebra herd usually includes one stallion (that’s Ziggy!) and several mares with their babies.

Zebra families are social and communicate through body language and movement — so it’s fascinating to watch their interactions!

Zebras at Cape May Zoo Cape May County Park/ Zoo/Facebook loading...

Plan Your Visit

Cape May Zoo is open every day from 10 AM to 4:30 PM. Stop by soon to catch the foals playing and running together — it's peak cuteness season!

12 Animals That Are Illegal to Own as Pets in New Jersey They are cute, interesting, and some are even the stuff of fairytales. But if you're thinking about taking one of these animals for a pet, think again. It's illegal in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca