Save Your Plants For The Animals At The Cape May Zoo!
One of the most beloved places in all of New Jersey to explore on a day trip has got to be the Cape May Zoo. It provides so much nostalgia and great memories for plenty of families year after year. That's what keeps people coming back with their own children.
What you might not know is that the Cape May Zoo is actually a non-profit. The Zoo Society is the non-profit arm of the county government responsible for the funding and upkeep of the zoo itself. The Cape May Zoo does great work in not only the fields of education, but environmental protection, as well.
That's why any donation made to the zoo is one that's gone to one of the most worthy causes in all of the Garden State.
This time, though, your money isn't what's requested.
The folks at the Cape May Zoo actually want to stop you before you head to the dumpster with all your summer plants!
Cape May Zoo asks for plant donations
Donating plants to the Cape May Zoo at the end of the season can be really helpful for the animals there. Certain plants can be used to create engaging and stimulating environments for animals. For instance, zookeepers might use branches, leaves, and other plant parts to mimic the animals’ natural habitats. This helps keep the animals active and mentally stimulated, which is important for their overall well-being. They also help keep them warm during the winter months!
In a recent Facebook post, the zoo asked for donations of palms, Boston Ferns, spider plants to help keep the habitats properly heated this winter.
By donating plants to the Cape May Zoo, you’re helping to provide better food and enrichment for the animals, supporting the zoo’s budget, and promoting sustainability! It’s a win-win situation for both the animals and the zoo! Can you help?
