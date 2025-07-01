As this is written, it's July 1st, National Zoo Day!

The Cape May Zoo is offering free admission today.

If you know, you know. The Cape May Zoo has free admission every day! (Donations, though, are encouraged.)

There aren't many zoos anywhere that offer free admission. Just one of the great things about our favorite zoo!

Long history of the Cape May Zoo

The Cape May Zoo has a long history in South Jersey, perhaps over 200 years of history, according to DoTheShore.com.

Cape May County freeholders purchased the land for the zoo way back in 1818. At the time, it was designated for public use and used mostly for hunting.

Fast forward to 1967, when a park commission was formed to oversee the land. Eventually, in 1978, the Cape May Zoo was created.

According to DoTheShore.com, the zoo began on only an acre of land, with mostly just domesticated and "local" animals like raccoons, snakes, and goats. Quickly, more animals were added, including a baby lion.

Habitats were created, and the zoo began to expand. It now encompasses over 80acres of land with a nice diversity of animals.

One great zoo

The zoo continues to grow thanks to donations, public funding, and gifts from others. It's estimated that over 600,000 people visit the zoo each year.

All these years, and admission is still free.

The zoo is often acknowledged as one of the best zoos in the country. The zoo is open daily in the summer from 10 am - 4:30 pm.

We love the Cape May Zoo!

