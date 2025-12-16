The holiday season is in full swing, and if you’re anything like us here in Jersey, the urge to escape is very real.

Between packed shopping centers, endless family gatherings, and the cold settling in, there’s nothing more tempting than trading traffic on Route 42 for a passport stamp, am I right?

Believe me, I get it. I’m actually heading to the mountains right after Christmas myself to breathe a little easier for a few days. I’m not alone. New Jersey residents love to travel whenever the opportunity presents itself, and winter break is prime time to do it. As airports brace for one of the busiest travel seasons of the year, many Garden State locals are skipping domestic trips and heading overseas instead. It's time for a well overdue vacation.

Living in New Jersey means we’re spoiled with access to quite a few major airports. That makes international travel surprisingly convenient.

Give me a long weekend, a holiday break, or a decent flight deal, and I’m gone. The post-Christmas travel rush proves that Jersey residents don’t hesitate to explore the world, that’s for sure.

Venice, Italy Photo by Dan Novac on Unsplash loading...

Italy: Food, Culture, And Timeless Charm

Italy continues to top the list for NJ travelers craving rich history, unforgettable meals, and cozy winter vibes. Fewer crowds and festive holiday décor make it even more appealing this time of year.

Eiffel Tower Photo by Jenil Gogari on Unsplash loading...

France: A Winter Escape With Style

From idyllic cafés to charming countryside towns, France offers romance and relaxation. It’s perfect for travelers looking to slow things down after the holidays.

Bahamas Photo by Georgy Trofimov on Unsplash loading...

Bahamas & Mexico: Sun, Sand, And A Total Reset

For those who want to swap heavy coats for swimsuits, the Bahamas and Mexico are the perfect getaways. Easy flights, warm weather, and stress-free resorts make them ideal for winter vacation.

If there’s one thing the holidays prove every year, I’d say it’s that we all dream of packing a bag and chasing a little peace wherever it may be.

