Cape May Zoo’s Beverly the Bison Gives Birth to Calf

Congratulations to the newest mother at the Cape May Zoo. Three-year-old Beverly the bison gave birth to her first calf in the bison habitat on Thursday, Aug 18, according to a release from the zoo.

"Her calf is strong and healthy, and mom is very protective of her", Dr. Alexander Ernst, a veterinarian at the zoo was quoted as saying.

A baby bison is no small package. Bison calves can weigh up to 70 pounds at birth. Reddish when born, the calf will begin to develop shoulder humps and horns in a couple of months and turn brown.

If you were wondering, the gestation period for a bison is nine months and mothers give birth to a single calf. For the mother's sake, at 70 pounds, I would hope they didn't have twins.

The Cape May Zoo points out that bison are commonly confused with buffalo They have curved, sharp horns that grow up to two feet long. Bison are herbivores and graze on grass, twigs, and shrubs. The average lifespan of a bison is 15 to 20 years.

“Beverley’s calf is the newest addition to our familial herd here at the zoo that includes dad, mom, and four older siblings. This little calf can be seen daily in the North American Prairie habitat,” Ernst said.

The Cape May County Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is free to the public. Cape May County Park is open from 7 a.m. until dusk daily. For more information, visit CMCZoo.com.

