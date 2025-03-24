PORT RICHMOND -- A family is devastated after losing two of its own after a car accident in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this past weekend.

Multiple sources confirm that two out of four brothers from the Garden State are now dead after the car they were driving went flying over an overpass in the Port Richmond neighborhood of Philadelphia on Saturday, March 22nd.

Car Flies Off I-95 Overpass In Philly 6abc Philadelphia via Youtube loading...

Car Falls Over I-95 Overpass

Reportedly, there were four brothers traveling in a vehicle on I-95 over the weekend in Philadelphia when the car flew over an overpass near Castor Avenue and smacked into the street anywhere from more than 20 feet above. Obviously, there were multiple injuries sustained. Unfortunately, deaths have since been confirmed.

Out for the four brothers from New Jersey who were present in the vehicle at the time of the incident, two have been confirmed deceased.

The two that died were sitting in the backseat of the car, but ejected at the time of impact below. One was pronounced dead on scene while the pronunciation happened at a nearby hospital. They were 18 and 22-years-old.

Puppy Dies In Philly Overpass Accident Canva loading...

Puppy Dies After Ejected From Vehicle

The 18 and 22-year-olds weren't the only ones to lose their lives in the accident. A young puppy was also found dead at the scene after being ejected from the same vehicle.

No identities have been confirmed. Authorities do suspect that the car might have been involved in an illegal street race. All the known information regarding the crash can be found HERE.

