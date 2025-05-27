If the price tag is preventing you from owning your own boat, here's an idea that just might hold water. (And, might not.)

Build your own boat using nothing but all those cardboard boxes you've been saving from all your Amazon deliveries.

Yes, make your own boat out of cardboard!

Sure, you can build it, but will it float?

Bideford Cardboard Boat Regatta Getty Images loading...

Mays Landing's Lake Lenape hosting boat race

In one of the most unique, fun-sounding events we've heard about in a long time, teams will be heading to the Cove at Lake Lenape in Mays Landing to race their own cardboard boats.

It's the Cardboard Regatta, and it's happening Saturday, July 19th.

Teams are being formed now to build their own cardboard boats, and then race them on Lake Lenape. Probably not as fast as those super-fast speed boats that they race - but, this might be more fun! Fun for contestants and attendees alike!

The event is bring put together by the Mays Landing Yacht Club and Hamilton Township, with part of the proceeds benefiting the Mays Landing Food Pantry.

Bideford Cardboard Boat Regatta Getty Images loading...

How to make your own boat

Registration for boat teams is now underway - there are categories for kids and adults division.

One you have your team, you must build your boat - out of nothing but cardboard and duct tape. Teams can use anything to decorate their boat, but the only thing that can be used to actually hold the cardboard together is the tape. Propel your boat with oars, paddles, or sails.

There are other rules, like your boat must be "safe" - whatever that means!

Ads online for the event promise "food, music, and floating miracles." There will be prizes for deign, speed, and "most dramatic failure."

If this sounds like fun for you and your crew, get more information here.

