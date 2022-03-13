The No. 1 question you'll have when you see Carrie Underwood's birthday cake is going to be about the frosting balls that hang from the side. The singer's pink and gold confection looks like something out of a fairytale!

Underwood celebrated her birthday on Thursday (March 10), and husband Mike Fisher presented her with a cake the size of her head. It almost looks like a cabaret top hat featuring ornaments dripping from the top to the brim. In large, gold cursive script, the cake reads, "Happy Birthday Mommy!" Sons Isaiah and Jacob probably didn't help bake the cake, but surely they got to enjoy it.

"Happy birthday @carrieunderwood the boys and I love you and appreciate you so much!" Fisher writes.

Underwood is seen smiling before blowing out the candles in Fisher's pic. Over on her Instagram, she shared a closeup with a caption that leans into the year to come.

"Feeling loved this evening," she says. "Thanks for all the birthday wishes, everyone! I do believe that 39 is going to be my best year yet!"

There is no evidence that the famously fit Underwood had a slice of her own birthday cake. We'd just love to know what those silver and pink balls are made of! Frosting? More cake? Chocolate? Plastic?

Hopefully not plastic.

It's been a good birthday week for Underwood, who teased new music in the days prior to her birthday ("Soon," she says). On Monday (March 7), she earned the Single of the Year award at the 2022 ACMs in Las Vegas. The hitmaker also performed "If I Didn't Love You," her duet with Jason Aldean, entering the stage from above in a swing that made her partner feel very nervous.

Underwood's next studio album will be her seventh country album, in addition to several side projects. Cry Pretty was her last album, released in 2018. Her last solo radio single was "Drinking Alone," released in 2019.