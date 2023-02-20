Fans already know that Carrie Underwood can bake a mean sourdough bread and keeps a flock full of egg-laying chickens at home -- but did you know she's working on perfecting her green thumb, too?

Underwood's latest project is building out a greenhouse on her Nashville-area property, and she took fans inside the process in a video posted by a home garden company called Epic Gardening, who came to the singer's house to help her create the greenhouse of her dreams. Along the way, Underwood offered a tour of her property, including the chicken coop where her hens (and rooster!) live, plus the outdoor garden of raised beds that wraps around her greenhouse.

As a bonus, fans who watch along can get a glimpse of the incredible treehouse that the singer and her husband, former hockey pro Mike Fisher, had built for their two kids. While their mom is gardening, seven-year-old Isaiah and four-year-old Jacob can play in the incredibly detailed and realistic structure, which also features an enormous slide.

Press play above to watch the comprehensive full video, which clocks in at just under 27 minutes and includes lots of details on what Underwood's got growing in her garden and newly-furnished greenhouse -- including strawberries, trees for her orchard, root crops, seedlings and much more.

Underwood has always kept a robust garden growing on her ultra-private Nashville property, which she maintains despite the rigorous travel schedule that her current Denim & Rhinestones Tour imposes. The singer's garden has long been "my happy place," and she frequently checks in with fans from her gardening beds, in posts like this garden tour from summer 2022.

