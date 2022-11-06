Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher took their two sons to NASA for a fun family outing, and they shared a string of out-of-this-world pictures from the experience, which she calls "the best day."

The country superstar turned to Instagram on Friday (Nov. 5) to share a series of photos from the family trip. The pictures include her and Fisher standing in front of a lunar rover, posing with astronauts and looking at the wall of monitors in a NASA command center. Their sons, Isaiah and Jacob, join them for a jaunt in the moon rover, and she also captures them looking at a wall of patches.

In one adorable shot, 3-year-old Jacob waves goodbye to some astronauts who appear to have been talking to them from space.

"Had the best day @nasa talking to astronauts in space, driving moon rovers, checking out space station replicas and meeting some really cool people!" Underwood wrote to accompany the fun photos. "Thanks to @astro_kimbrough and everyone there for showing us around and being so sweet to my boys (who may just end up being future astronauts)!!! #Houston #Space #BeamMeUp."

The trip provided a sweet break in the action for Underwood, who spent part of the year on stage for her Las Vegas residency before embarking on her current Denim & Rhinestones Tour. The massive road trek is set to run through March 17, 2023.

Underwood has also just released a fun new video for her latest single, "Hate My Heart." She's expected to announce more Vegas dates for 2023.

