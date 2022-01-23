Carrie Underwood and her family celebrated her son Jacob's third birthday on Friday (Jan. 21), and the country superstar turned to social media to share pictures of the incredible Paw Patrol-themed cake she had made for the occasion.

Underwood took Jacob and his friends to DEFY Nashville, an air sports complex that offers a range of trampolines ranging from relatively normal to extreme wall trampolines, as well as an air track for gymnastics, extreme dodgeball, stunt falling, a Ninja course, trapeze and aerial courses and more.

One of the highlights of the deluxe birthday celebration was the custom three-tiered cake, which features characters from the popular children's show along with a dog bone with "Jacob" written on it.

"My sweet baby is 3. Where do the years go???" Underwood writes alongside a picture of the special-made cake.

"He and his buddies had fun @defynashville and got all sugared up on the deliciousness that was almost too cute to eat from @iveycakestore !" she adds. "Our hearts are even more full than our bellies celebrating our precious miracle, Jake!!! God is good!!!"

Underwood and her husband, former NHL hockey player Mike Fisher, welcomed Jacob Bryan Fisher on Jan. 21, 2019. He joined his older brother, Isaiah, who was born in February of 2015.

One of Underwood's closest friends, Ivey Childers, owns and operates Ivey Cake, and she has created a series of one-of-a-kind confections for various special moments in Underwood's life for years, including a string of special cakes for her kids' birthdays each year. Underwood posting pictures of those cakes online has become an annual tradition that she shares with fans.

