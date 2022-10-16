Carrie Underwood’s Son Knows She’s Not Like Most Mommies

Carrie Underwood is leaving her husband and two sons at home for most of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. Her oldest boy Isiah is in school now, so if he traveled with her, he'd miss a lot at home.

Talking to Today, the singer says Isaiah now understands that what his mom does for a living isn't normal.

"He’ll go to school, and someone will be like, 'I saw your mom on TV last night,'" she shares.

It's unlikely most kids at his school have parents that can sing like this to them:

This fame awareness wasn't there the last time she toured. Aside from a Las Vegas residency, it's been three years since Underwood hit the road for any significant amount of time. The Denim & Rhinestones Tour begins on Saturday (Oct. 15) in South Carolina and features Jimmie Allen as an opening act. The full video package at Today finds Underwood touring the stage and dressing room, where racks of rhinestone-filled dresses reflect light back at her.

Isiah (or Izzy) is likely in second grade now, and it's not clear if he attends public or private school. Younger brother Jacob (age 3) is young enough to be blissfully unaware of how unique his mother's profession is. She says that even though the tour lasts six months, she's not going to miss that much time.

"They’ll be out to visit," the "Ghost Story" singer says. "This tour, I'm going home a lot more than I ever have before. If there’s a way to get me home, even if it’s just for the day."

During a clip shared on E! News, Underwood admitted that she really doesn't like being away from home, at all. Talking to Allen, she confessed that she's a homebody who doesn't like vacations or traveling. That's the hardest part about touring.

The Denim & Rhinestones Tour includes dates through March. It's named after her most recent studio album.

