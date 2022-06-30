Caught on Camera in EHT: Guy Trying to Paint the Camera Lens

Hey, there, Bucky! That's a great idea you had to cover up the camera with spray paint so they can't see who you are!

Slight problem, though.

The camera actually caught your face the moment before you covered the camera lens with spray paint!

We're pretty sure that's what happened as Egg Harbor Township Police have issued an alert asking for help in identifying an individual caught on camera. Police aren't saying why they want to identify the person - but, to us, a picture is worth a thousands words.

If you can help police with identification, you're urged to call the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051. You can also send an email to cid@ehtpd.com.

SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

