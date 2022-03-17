Warning to all people doing bad things: There are video cameras everywhere - you probably will be caught!

In Wildwood, police say a property owner's doorbell camera caught someone stealing a bicycle from his property. He was monitoring the theft as it was happening, and quickly called Wildwood Police.

Get our free mobile app

Police took it from there and were able to actually stop the car of the suspect as the man was trying to drive out of town. That led to the arrest of Robert Nichols from Cape May Court House.

Police have released the video that was instrumental in stopping the crime:

The incident remains under investigation, and all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

SOURCE: City of Wildwood Police Department.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



21 of the Best Places to Get a Hoagie (or Sub) in South Jersey (Besides Wawa) From one side of South Jersey to the other, these are some of the best places to grab a hoagie... enjoy!