Caught On Video: Naked Guy in Little Egg Harbor Backyard!

Is it normal for naked people to be frolicking in your backyard in the middle of the night? Asking for a friend.

A resident of Little Egg Harbor Township in Ocean County says her backyard security camera caught a random naked guy on video late at night.

The incident happened at 11:16 pm Wednesday. The homeowner told me that they use the ring doorbell camera to watch stray cats which they feed.

They called Little Egg Harbor Township Police, who responded and began an investigation. As of this writing, no one has been arrested.

The resident has provided us with this video, which we have censored.

If you can help with the identification, you're urged to contact the Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

