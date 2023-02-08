First, Birds-themed bagels. Now, say "hello" to Eagles-shaped chocolate! Can't say no to this kind of candy yumminess, especially from the Jersey Shore!

It seems like everywhere you turn, brands are pumping out items meant to put out some good juju for the Philadelphia Eagles. They're ready and set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII and the South Jersey and Philadelphia region can't be any more excited. It's electric around here lately!

via GIPHY

Here in South Jersey, we saw the release of black and green bagels from The Local's Spot in Egg Harbor Township. Now, it seems the beach towns are celebrating their team spirit with a little bit of chocolate. Laura's Fudge Shop in Wildwood has announced the release of dark and milk chocolates in the shape of the Eagles logo. Swoop must me so excited.

via GIPHY

The one-of-a-kind chocolates are going for $6.95 and come in at around three ounces. Laura's revealed on Facebook that they will be accepting orders for the Eagles-themed fudge starting at 10a on Wednesday, February 8th while supplies last.

You already know ALL of South Jersey is going to want to get their hands on this shape from Laura's before the big game Sunday. So, if you'd like to grab a few either for yourself or to have as favors for your Super Bowl party, you might want to place your order sooner rather than later.

To place an order, call them at 609-729-1555. Don't forget, they can ship it to you, too! All the information can be found in the comment section of their Facebook post HERE.

