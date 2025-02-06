Raise your hand if you’re ready for a nice little vacation? A winter trip sounds wonderful right about now, if you ask me. I fear my bank account may disagree.

That’s true for plenty of Americans at the moment. With the cost of living so high pretty much everywhere in the US at the moment, a lot of us will be staring at the island screensaver on our laptops imagining ourselves enjoying island time rather than actually living that reality.

While the idea of an expensive, fancy vacation might be out of the question, there are still a few cost-effective trips that fit in almost anyone’s budget.

The Perfect Winter Getaway

Believe it or not, a new survey has named Philadelphia one of the top 10 places for a winter vacation this year.

It’s actually pretty affordable.

Speaking from experience, Philly’s got something for just about everyone. It’s the perfect city for foodies, history buffs, and art lovers alike. Not to mention the theatre scene is comparable to New York City.

Philly’s also pretty easy to navigate. So, you really don’t even have to worry about Ubers if you don’t mind walking.

This is one survey that actually got it right for once when it comes to the City Of Brotherly Love.

