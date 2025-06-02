We can all admit that we're not always as strict as we should be with our diet, right? Even if you're trying to watch what you're eating, sometimes you need a little cheat day.

As they say, "everything in moderation."

That's especially true for fast food. What's crazy, though, is that these days, preparing your own meals and eating out almost break even in terms of how much coin is leaving our wallets.

If you're a single person, analyze your grocery bill. After you're done, I dare you tell me that a $5 Biggie Bag from Wendy's isn't cheaper than all the ingredients you need to pick up from the grocery store to make ONE single meal.

If you're anything like me, you love to prepare random, off-the-wall dishes with ingredients that don't get used too often in other recipes.

Now that I have quite a few years of cooking under my belt, that happens less and less, but in my early 20s, that was definitely true.

Sometimes, it's just not worth the headache. Fast food, ftw.

Where To Find The Cheapest Fast Food In New Jersey

Most Popular Fast Food Restaurants

When trying to determine where you'll get the most bang for your buck, you'd likely first think McDonald's right? Most admit that McDonald's is the first fast food restaurant that comes to mind when trying to save a buck or two,

Wendy's and Burger King aren't too far behind.

Obviously, Chick-Fil-A is anything BUT a cheap option for fast food these days.

NJ's Cheapest Fast Food Restaurant

Believe it or not, when analyzed based on cost per 100 calories, sources determined that it's Taco Bell that provides customers with the cheapest meal in 2025. That even includes items off their breakfast menu like the breakfast Crunchwrap.

Taco Bell's relatively new Nacho Fries take the top spot in the fry category at just 75 cents per 100 calories.

The next affordable fast food chain after Taco Bell is Wendy's, followed by Burger King. Chick-Fil-A comes in at number 8 and McDonald's follows at number 9 on the list.

