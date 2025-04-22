Check Out This Great Place to Eat Outside in Atlantic City

When it's beautiful and warm outside, where can you go in Atlantic City that's fun, safe, and has a nice view?

There are several options, thankfully!

One is located in the area known as Gardner's Basin in Atlantic City.

Eat Outside at Atlantic City's Back Bay Ale House

On one of the warmest days of spring, I ventured to Gardner's Basin in Atlantic City.

It's great to see the area come alive again, thanks to the reopening of the Atlantic City Aquarium. (The aquarium had been closed since the pandemic. Yikes!)

I've been to the Back Bay Ale House before, but it's one of those places I kind of forgot about. I won't forget again!

The Back Bay Ale House is a fun place to sit outside. You're not directly on the water, but pretty close (maybe 15 or 20 yards). There's an excellent view of boat docks, and of the "marina area" that includes the Golden Nugget and Borgata.

It's a great place to have a cold beer or two and dig into some great food!

Impressive menu at Back Bay Ale House

Have you ever been to a restaurant, and you notice all the great-looking food being delivered to other tables?

What was that? What did they get?

That's what it's like at Back Bay Ale House!

We were there for a quick lunch and a cold drink. (I had the blueberry lemonade. Yum!)

My date and I split a couple of dishes: the Fried Burrata and the Crab Cake Sandwich.

The Fried Burrata was gooey and delicious! Two ricotta and mozzarella balls, served with a sweet marinara sauce. You know the sauce is good when you're eating the leftovers with a spoon!

The Crab Cake sandwich was made with a good amount of lump crab and claw meat. (Love the lump!) The Creole Remoulade that was served with it was the perfect addition of some spice!

Next time, we'll try something else, because it all looked - and smelled - so good!

The weather is great - let's eat outside!

