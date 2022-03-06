Cherry Cherry Good For You

Cherries are not just for the top of an ice cream sundae. Cherries have numerous benefits for your body other than just being a very tasty fruit. March is National Nutrition Month, and we all know that eating fruits and vegetables are important for maintaining healthy, balanced nutrition. Research shows that cherries are one of the healthiest fruits when it comes to reducing our risk of certain conditions and providing us with beneficial nutrients. Here are four benefits of cherries and why we should be eating more of them...

1 Full of Antioxidants Cherries are a huge source of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory nutrients. Both of these things aid in slowing down aging and assist in improving/preventing chronic illnesses.

2 Protects Against Diabetes Being that cherries are great for anti-inflammatory, they keep your body healthy. Cherries are low on the glycemic index, so they help to keep blood sugar and insulin regulated. This is may reduce of diabetes or help in managing this condition if you have it.

3 Promotes Better Sleep Tart cherries are a food source that contains melatonin. Melatonin is a hormone that controls your sleep cycle. Research shows that if you drink tart cherry juice once in the morning and once an hour or two before bed, you could add an extra hour to your sleep each night.

4 Provides Arthritis Relief Studies show that consuming cherries is extremely beneficial for those who have osteoarthritis. It is suggested that if you include cherries in your diet or drink 100% cherry juice, it can reduce joint pain.