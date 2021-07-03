Who doesn't love the 4th of July? However, thousands of people, most often children and teens, are injured each year because of fireworks. Although Covid-19 restrictions are loosening, people are still wary of gathering in big crowds. This has led to an increase in at-home fireworks displays.

Even though it might seem like a fun way to entertain your kids, it comes with some risks. Children under the age of 15 are account for more than a third of injuries which can include burns, and wounds to hands and the face. Injuries often occur when people try to handle lit fireworks that do not go off correctly. Some of these injuries are even fatal. In addition, did you know more than 50,000 fires are caused by fireworks every year?

There are so many safer easy to celebrate the holiday without a firework showcase:

View from a distance- you can watch them from your house or in your own car, even some events will be displayed on your tv for home viewing

Wave a flag instead of a sparkler- because sparklers can cause clothing to ignite and cause eye injuries.

For more resources visit the National Fire Protection Association for added information about firework safety.

Here are some safety tips that you should follow for this upcoming holiday: