I'm no stranger to juggling work, side hustles, and life in general. As a result, I always thought vacation meant booking a trip, hitting the shore, or escaping to the mountains. But apparently, a huge number of people are doing something way more relatable with their paid time off: they’re just catching up on sleep.

According to a new analysis by Amerisleep, 37% of U.S. workers used PTO in the past year just to rest. Not to explore, not to party, just to sleep. Millennials are the age group doing this the most, with 43% admitting they'd much rather snooze for three days then spend money on a trip.

We’re Not Burned Out... We’re Fried

This trend is especially real for millennials who have LONG been dealing with burnout, hustle culture, and rising living costs. Instead of recharging in Cancun, we’re recharging in bed with blackout curtains.

Even high earners aren’t immune to burnout. The study shows that people making six figures are 26% more likely to use PTO for sleep than those earning under $100K.

It’s not this weeklong retreat, either. Most people are using just 2–3 days to sleep and reset. Can you blame them? I know I can't.

Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash

Rest Is The New Vacation

We’re officially in the era of the “sleepcation.” In fact, 31% of Americans have taken a vacation primarily to rest, and millennials lead again at 35%.

Honestly, I get it. With my daily grind being what it is, taking a few days to turn off notifications, stay in bed, and just sounds like the ultimate luxury at this point.

So, if your next trip is from your bed to your couch, no shame. Sometimes, getting rest is paramount.

