Don’t Let Your Healthy Habits Go On Summer Vacation
More Health Tips
Summer is here! The weather is warm, the days are long, and towns and tourist attractions are opening up. Taking a trip for a week or a long weekend is a wonderful way to relieve stress and have some fun, but we could be tempted to completely throw caution to the wind and let our eating and fitness efforts get away from us.
We eat more, we drink more, and usually move less, without much thought about our waistline because, well, we are on vacation. It is all fun and games until we get home and step on the scale. However, getting some physical fitness and eating healthy while away might be easier than you think. We have broken down some of the best ways to keep up with your fitness and good eating habits while enjoying your vacation.
- 1
Get Moving With Vacation Activities
Instead of stressing about doing a 30-minute gym workout each day, try to plan ahead and do things like group bike rides, or swimming to explore what the place you’re visiting has to offer. This will allow you to burn some calories in a way that doesn’t feel like working out. Even just walking around a new city could be a great way to burn calories after a large meal. Planning to do activities like hiking or rock climbing will really give your muscles a workout.
- 2
Think About Your Food Choices
You might have heard the phrase. "You can't out-train a bad diet." This usually is especially true when eating out on vacation, so it is important to pay attention to what and when you are eating. If you can eat proteins first and more often you will find your stomach to be full for much longer. Choose broiled or baked over fried foods. Ask your food server to keep the bread off the table. If you want dessert, share it with your partner or skip it if you had a big meal. Also, try to stick to a regular meal schedule. No one says you have to deprive yourself, but you also don't need to eat as if it were your last meal.
- 3
Come Prepared
Nobody is planning to stick to a full workout routine when going on vacation. Luckily, there are some easy steps you can take before your trip to make sure you still get some physical activity in. Other than doing bodyweight exercises right in the hotel room or using the hotel gym, one of the easiest ways to bring your workout with you is to buy a set of resistance bands online or at your local Walmart, or Sporting Goods store. Most sets come in a very portable bag and allow you to hook them to a door. There are a variety of different workouts you can do with a set of bands under $40 that are sure to leave you feeling like you just left the gym.