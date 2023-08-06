3

Too much saltwater can be harmful if swallowed.

Remind your kids to kee seawater out of their month. Too much salt can make kidnesy work really hard to digest all that sodium, says the National Ocean Service.

Fortunately, saltwater has a bitter, nasty taste, so kids are not likely to want to swallow it.

In addition, bacteria in seawater can lead to infections which can cause nausea, diarrhea, or a respiratory infections. According to WebMD, researchers estimate bacteria in the waterways cause more than 90 million cases of stomach, respiratory, ear, eye, and skin-related illnesses every year in the U.S. Fecal matter, often from sewage, is responsible for a lot of the contamination. This can enter our water system through runoff after it rains.

Local and state health agencies monitor our water, however, not every beach is tested daily. If levels go beyond a federally established limit, the beach should be closed to swimming . Fortunately, southern New Jersey beaches are among the safest anywhere.