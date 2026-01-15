Living and working in South Jersey, I’ve noticed something interesting whenever unlimited PTO comes up in conversation lately. It was a big topic among my friends and family over the holidays.

It turns out, most Garden State employees aren’t exactly cheering for it. On paper, unlimited time off sounds like a dream benefit. In reality, it often creates more stress than freedom.

Why “Unlimited” PTO Feels Like Anything But

One of the biggest issues seems to be the mental second-guessing. When companies move from a defined number of PTO days to “unlimited,” employees suddenly have no clear benchmark. Instead of confidently taking the time they’ve earned, people start wondering if they’re taking too much. That hesitation can quickly turn into burnout, especially when there’s an unspoken fear of being labeled “not committed enough.”

I’ve heard more than a few people admit they take less time off under unlimited PTO than they did before. That’s not exactly the wellness win it’s sold as to the masses, is it?

The Money Question Employees Keep Asking

Another common concern seems to be about money. In New Jersey, if your company doesn’t have a strict “use it or lose it” policy, unused PTO can often be paid out when you leave voluntarily. With unlimited PTO, there’s nothing to cash out after you cease your employment with the company.. That has now led many employees to believe this shift is more about saving companies money than supporting work-life balance.

That skepticism isn’t coming out of nowhere, especially as unlimited PTO keeps gaining traction across the Garden State.

When Unlimited PTO Actually Works

That said, I do believe unlimited PTO can work in both theory and in practice when employers implement it honestly and fairly. Clear expectations, leadership that actually takes time off, and zero retaliation can certainly go a long way.

Unfortunately, that level of trust and transparency isn’t always there. Until it is, unlimited PTO will continue to feel less like a perk and more like a gamble.

