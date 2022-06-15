Chris Stapleton’s storied country music career will be memorialized in an upcoming exhibit at Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Dubbed Chris Stapleton: Since 1978 and presented by Ram Trucks, the exhibit will showcase the Grammy-winning singer’s journey through country music.

Fans who visit the exhibit can look forward to an in-depth look at the singer’s career. The exhibit will feature exclusive items and artifacts, such as clothes, instruments, awards and more.

Specific items featured in the collection include the outfit Stapleton wore for the cover of the Traveller album. His 1930s Gibson Jumbo acoustic guitar gifted to him by his wife Morgane is also included, as is the key to his hometown of Paintsville, Ky., given to him by mayor Bob Porter. Another unique item featured in the exhibit is a LEGO model depicting a mini-Stapleton and his band surrounded by the “Great Sonic Thing,” a curved onstage wall that regulates sound levels.

The Chris Stapleton: Since 1978 exhibit opens July 1, 2022, and runs through May 14, 2023. Museum members may see the exhibit for free and others can buy museum tickets for $27.95 for adults and $17.95 for youths. Tickets are available here.

Other current exhibits at the Country Music Hall of Fame include American Currents: State of the Music (open through Feb. 3, 2023), Florida Georgia Line: Mix It Up Strong (open through Jan. 1, 2023), Bill Anderson: As Far as I Can See (open through March 19, 2023), Martina McBride: The Power of Her Voice (open through Aug. 7, 2022) and Sing Me Back Home.

