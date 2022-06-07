In 2009, Chris Young scored his first No. 1 hit with the ultra-sexy “Getting’ You Home (The Black Dress Song).” And through his impressive career, the Tennessee native has added to this provocative theme with hits including "I’m Comin’ Over," "I Can Take It From There" and "Losing Sleep."

“It's a bit of a theme at this point, I guess for me,” Young says with a laugh during a recent interview with Taste of Country.

It’s certainly looking that this sexy streak will now continue, as Young recently released Famous Friends (Deluxe Edition), a collection that now includes six new songs, including the ultra-sexy “Like a Slow Song.”

Get our free mobile app

“It’s actually one of the songs that I didn’t write,” explains Young of “Like a Slow Song,”, which Bart Butler, Justin Ebach and Josh Thompson co-wrote. “It made its way to me from a friend of mine who is a publisher. They were like, ‘Hey, I wanted you to hear this.’ And it was the same day we were going to be recording. So, we cut it that day. I listened to it one time, and I was like, ‘This is a hit record.’”

Truth be told, there are a bunch of new songs that certainly sound like 'hit records' on Famous Friends (Deluxe Edition,), a project on which Young serves as a producer or co-producer on every cut.

“It's something I enjoy,” Young says of putting on his producer hat. “It's something that I've hopefully gotten better at over the years. I’ve had a lot of people I have been able to watch in the studio and pick up tips and learn from. It's something that I love and it's part of the process that I really enjoy.”

But it isn’t always easy.

“I would say “Tonight We’re Dancing” was one of the toughest to produce,” the entertainer says of one of the new cuts on the album. “I went back and forth on mixed notes on that one. That's one of the ones I did solo as a producer, so I was really trying to get the intro and the sounds exactly like I wanted it.”

The album also has Young collaborating again with Cassadee Pope on a brand new acoustic version of “Think of You”. “She's awesome,” Young remarks of Pope. “I still keep in touch with her. I talk to her every now and then. She's just an amazing human being.”

So, could this mean the pair might collaborate again on a new song?

“The song will dictate that,” says Young, who also has new collaborations with Jimmie Allen and Old Dominion on Famous Friends (Deluxe Edition,). “If there's a song that was perfect for us to get back in the studio again, then who knows?”