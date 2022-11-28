CMA Female Vocalist Lainey Wilson To Play Wildwood Beach in 2023

CMA Female Vocalist Lainey Wilson To Play Wildwood Beach in 2023

Barefoot Country Music Fest/ Lainey Wilson

The  hottest female vocalist in country music will be a part of the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood in June 2023.

Lainey Wilson has been added to the lineup for Barefoot, scheduled for June 15 - 18 on the Wildwood Beach.

Just a few weeks ago, Lainey won the CMA Awards for Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.  She's had hits with "Things a Man Oughta Know" and her latest song, "Heart Like a Truck." She's also had success as a duet partner with Cole Swindell on "Never Sat Never" and with Hardy on the rising song, "Wait in the Truck."

Lainey Wilson joins a Barefoot Lineup that so far includes Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker, Kid Rock, Jon Pardi, Parker McCollum, and Michael Ray. More artists are expected to be announced soon.

Get tickets for the Barefoot Country Music Fest here.

