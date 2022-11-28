CMA Female Vocalist Lainey Wilson To Play Wildwood Beach in 2023

The hottest female vocalist in country music will be a part of the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood in June 2023.

Lainey Wilson has been added to the lineup for Barefoot, scheduled for June 15 - 18 on the Wildwood Beach.

Just a few weeks ago, Lainey won the CMA Awards for Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. She's had hits with "Things a Man Oughta Know" and her latest song, "Heart Like a Truck." She's also had success as a duet partner with Cole Swindell on "Never Sat Never" and with Hardy on the rising song, "Wait in the Truck."

Lainey Wilson joins a Barefoot Lineup that so far includes Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker, Kid Rock, Jon Pardi, Parker McCollum, and Michael Ray. More artists are expected to be announced soon.

