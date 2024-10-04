Cold Case: 18 Years Since Atlantic City Serial Killer Struck

It was the fall of 2006, and Atlantic City was about to make national news—and not for a good reason.

In November 2006, the bodies of four women were found between the Black Horse Pike and the Atlantic City Expressway in the West Atlantic City portion of Egg Harbor Township.

The killer was given the name The Eastbound Strangler

As of this writing, no arrests have been made in the case.

On November 20, 2006, the body of Kim Raffo was found in a drainage ditch near a local motel.

Soon after that, the bodies of three other women were found nearby. Those women were identified as Barbara Breidor, Molly Dilts, and Tracy Ann Roberts.

According to an A&E investigation and report, it was determined that in a period of five weeks, the bodies had been dumped one by one.

The women were all said to have been sex workers in Atlantic City.

A recently produced YouTube video by the account Jeff's High on Life does a good job of looking at the case:

