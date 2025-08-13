This is South Jersey’s big moment to show up for one of our own. On Saturday, August 16th, a South Jersey gym is hosting a benefit workout in honor of Sergeant Raymond Wagner.

Sgt. Wagner is a beloved member of the Atlantic City Police Department and a dedicated husband and father.

Sergeant Wagner is currently facing a major health battle right now. The emotional and financial toll on his family is heavy, and that’s where you come in.

Join The Jack & Jill Partner Workout

Atlantic County Fitness is inviting the entire community to come out for a Jack and Jill partner workout. It’ll be teams of two; any fitness level welcome with zero judgment.

It’s not about how fast you are or how much weight you lift, it’s about showing up with heart.

Every dollar raised will go directly to the Wagner family to help with medical expenses and travel costs to and from his treatment facility.

You can sweat, support, or simply show up to cheer… every bit matters.

More Than a Gym, We’re A Family

This event is a chance to remind ourselves what community really means. Whether you’re hitting the mats or handing out water bottles, you’ll be part of something bigger than a workout.

If you’ve been looking for a way to give back and get involved, this is it.

Volunteers, sponsors, and participants are all needed. Let’s rally together, make some noise, and show the Wagner family that South Jersey stands with them - strong, proud, and united.

For more details on the event and how to get involved, check out their Facebook page.

