Experiencing a house fire is incredibly devastating, not to mention horribly traumatic. It affects much more than just physical possessions.

When a family loses their home, they also lose a sense of safety, stability, and belonging. The emotional fallout can be overwhelming. For most people, a home isn’t just a walls and a roof; it’s a place filled with memories, family traditions, and personal belongings that hold sentimental value.

Losing these can lead to feelings of grief and loss, much like losing a loved one. For children, the impact can be even more severe. Their home is their safe haven, and losing it can leave them feeling scared, confused, and vulnerable. The upheaval can disrupt their daily routines, schooling, and friendships, leading to anxiety or depression.

Beyond the immediate emotional effects, losing a home can obviously take a toll on mental health. Survivors may experience post-traumatic stress, anxiety, and even feelings of guilt. They might find it hard to trust their environment again or worry constantly about safety.

Recovery can be a long process, and it’s important for those affected to seek help and talk about their experiences. However, in the face of such devastation, it’s truly beautiful to see a community come together to support those in need. When neighbors, friends, and local organizations step in to help, it creates a sense of solidarity and hope.

Fundraisers, donation drives, and simple acts of kindness can remind families that they’re not alone. This support can provide not just material assistance, like clothing and shelter, but also emotional comfort, helping them begin to rebuild their lives.

Middle Township, NJ, family loses everything in house fire

That's exactly what the community in Rio Grande is doing for the Bohn family. Teddy and Courtney Bohn, along with their children, lost everything in a house fire earlier this year. They lost the house and their all of their belongings, as well as their pets.

The family is now trying to rebuild, but they won't have to do it alone. The Middle Township community has come together multiple times now for the family with fundraisers and other methods of raising money to help the Bohns. Both Teddy and Courtney are first responders, so this has become a sort-of passion project for all who know them.

If you're interested in helping out, think about attending the Pork and Beer Benefit on Saturday, November 2nd. It's going down at the Belleplain VFW, 556 Woodbine Avenue in Woodbine.

All of the information is listed on the event page shared to Facebook. You can check that out HERE.

This is a chance for you to enjoy a fun night out while helping fellow South Jerseyans in need. In the meantime, here's what you can do to keep your home safe from fire.