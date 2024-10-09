Congressman Van Drew Calls for Probe of Atlantic City Electric

Have your electric bills doubled, tripled, or even quadrupled lately?

A congressman from South Jersey hears your calls for help - and, he's doing something.

New Federal Reforms Aim To Ease Construction And Planning Of Improving Nation's Aging Powergrid

Congressman Jeff Van Drew hears the calls for help

Jeff Van Drew represents much of Southern New Jersey - or New Jersey District 2 - in the US House of Representatives.

Van Drew has called for a federal investigation into Atlantic City Electric.

Specifically, he's calling for an investigation by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Department of Justice into the "market practices and billing procedures" of the utility.

Photo by Alexander Schimmeck on Unsplash

Van Drew trying to help

Van Drew says he's doing this because many South Jersey residents have seen a jump in their electric bills since the most recent summer.

Says Van Drew, ""These outrageous bills have been crippling for families, and the field hearing we held today on this growing crisis confirmed what we have suspected all along: ACE's practices demand federal scrutiny."

Van Drew's letters to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Department of Justice can be read here and here.

Atlantic City Electric does say it's working to address its customers' concerns.

