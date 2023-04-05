A man from Ventnor was arrested in Atlantic City Tuesday morning for allegedly robbing a store and stabbing an employee.

The incident, according to Atlantic City police, happened at around 8:45 in the 400 block of North Tennessee Avenue.

Two ACPD officers were dispatched to a convenience store where witnesses said there was a disturbance inside.

The officers entered the store and observed a male, Jason Hill, being held down by two store employees. The officers learned that Hill attempted to steal an item when he was confronted by an employee. A physical confrontation ensued at which time Hill stabbed the employee with a knife.

Police say Hill was taken into custody without incident.

The employee was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

42-year-old Jason Hill of Ventnor has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department at (609) 347-5766.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

